The curtain came down on one of Malta’s finest festivals on Saturday night with a performance from world-renowned post-bop jazz saxophonist and flautist Kenny Garrett.

The Grammy Award-winning American performed with his quintet at the picturesque Ta’ Liesse in Valletta.

Kenny Garrett. Photo: George Abdilla

Also performing were Dominic Galea and Grammy-Award nominated American vocalist Jazzmeia Horn.

The festival, which played its first notes earlier in the week with the launch of Darrin Zammit-Lupi’s photographic exhibition Moments in Jazz, was spread over a week and hosted various activities and international artists.

The festival is one of the most anticipated events in the local cultural calendar, showcasing internationally renowned jazz musicians from all around the world.

This year’s line-up included the spectacular Cuban pianist Chaucho Valdés – an Afro-Cuban jazz megalith, winner of six Grammy awards and three Latin Grammys – who performed on the main stage on Friday to enthusiastic crowds.

Jazzmeia Horn. Photo: Pierre Stafrace

Also performing on Friday was Ozmosys, a new quartet from legendary drummer Omar Hakim, who performed with the likes of David Bowie, Weather Report and Dire Straits. The band also featured keyboardist Rachel Z, bassist Linley Marthe and American guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel.

This year’s festival saw the performance of several local artists in different venues.

Performers included the Joseph ‘Bibi’ Camilleri Quintet, the Charles ‘City’ Gatt Quartet, the Anthony Saliba Quartet and the Francesca Galea Trio, as well as a performance by the Malta Concert Orchestra Big Band on Thursday.

Since its inception, the Malta Jazz Festival has hosted the world’s finest jazz musicians, from Chick Corea to Herbie Hancock to Al Di Meola.

Ozmosys bassist Linley Marthe. Photo: Andre Micallef

“I am a jazz musician today because of the Malta Jazz Festival – I started off as a stagehand and here I am today wanting to give something back and this does exactly that,” artistic director Sandro Zerafa said at the event’s launch.

Kenny Garrett Quintet. Photo: George Abdilla

The Malta Jazz Festival recently took home the Best Artistic Programme of the Season for last year’s edition.

The festival also hosted daily free midday concerts near Parliament and free masterclasses at Offbeat Music Bar in Merchants Street. Among the artists who gave free masterclasses were guitarist Nelson Veras, the Jochen Rueckert Quartet, drummer Fred Pasqua, conductor and trumpeter Stjepko Gut and trombonist Bertil Strandberg.

Festivals Malta director Annabelle Stivala remarked that the event did not just celebrate jazz music but also local heritage and different spaces. In fact, the festival also featured concerts at the Palazzo Vilhena courtyard in Mdina and the Notre Dame Gate in Vittoriosa.

Ms Stivala also said the festival offered the opportunity for local and foreign artists to collaborate, highlighting the Blue Tangerine programme which has resulted in an album launch.

William Smith Trio. Photo: Andre Micallef