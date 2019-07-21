Samuel Mallia recently graduated with distinction from a Master of Music (MMus) in a Saxophone Performance course at the Royal College of Music (RCM) in London after having obtained a first class honours in Music Studies from the University of Malta.

During the master’s course, held under the tuition of Kyle Horch, Mallia refined his technical proficiency and artistic understanding of the alto saxophone and its repertoire. He said Horch’s rational yet adventurous approach took him through a journey of discovery that enabled him to develop his own artistic voice.

During his time at the college he also performed in various venues in Malta and the UK, both as a soloist and as a part of diverse ensembles. These included performing and recording Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet as part of the RCM Symphony Orchestra at the world-re­nowned Abbey Road Studios, performing for members of the Royal Family at London’s Marlborough House as part of the Commonwealth Youth Leadership event and performing as a soloist with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra at the Manoel Theatre last December.

Towards the end of his studies, Mallia was awarded the Jane Melber prize for saxophone after winning the college saxophone competition.

Mallia said the RCM’s MMus course was particularly attractive as it offered a research-based module that provided him an opportunity to explore music academically. “With a background in sociology and an avid interest in community engagement work, I was keen to explore the socio-cultural study of music and music education. Education had always struck me as a crucial contributor to social development, and as a result, I developed an interest in educational policy and pedagogy.”

His critical project, entitled ‘Transcending Boundaries through Camilleri’s Legacy: Assisting Music Educators in Utilising Cross-Cultural Influences within Classroom Contexts’, addressed multiculturalism in Maltese music education through the compositional works and artistic philosophy of the late Charles Camilleri.

The critical project will be implemented as a workshop-based intervention in an educational setting that is set to take place in Malta later this year in collaboration with Mediterranean Incubator of Emerging Artists (Medinea).

Mallia commented that the Master of Music course has spurred him on to further his studies in music, particularly through community engagement projects and the academic study of music education. Next month, he will be starting a PhD in Music Education at the RCM with a special focus on educational policy and curriculum development, with the aim of further contributing to the local educational sector. Alongside his academic work he also intends to further develop his performative career, both as a soloist and as part of the Parallex Quartet.

Mallia expressed appreciation to the University of Malta’s Music Department and the Malta School of Music for the solid academic and artistic grounding provided, which he said has proven invaluable for his academic and professional development. He also thanked various other entities and individuals for their financial and moral support in the course of his studies, namely the Endeavour Scholarship Scheme (Malta), the BOV Joseph Calleja Foundation, the Janatha Stubbs Foundation, the Countess of Munster Trust, the Neville Wathen Scholarships, and Dr and Mrs West.

Mallia’s research work during his master’s course was partially funded by a scholarship under the Endeavour Scholarship Scheme (Malta), part-financed by the European Union – European Social Fund (ESF) – Operational Programme II – Cohesion Policy 2014-2020 ‘Investing in human capital to create more opportunities and promote the well-being of society’.