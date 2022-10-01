Stroke (puplesija), a medical condition of the brain, has been recognised for millennia. Thankfully, recent advances in medical and social care reduced the burden of its debilitating consequences. However, it remains a condition that can kill and maim. In Malta, every year some 400 persons receive treatment for a new stroke.

One of the key policies of the Ministry for Active Ageing is to foster strategies that promote healthy and independent ageing. For this reason, we are launching a pilot stroke prevention campaign to identify and address the risk factors which trigger this disease. Our aim is that in due course, this initiative (and others like it) will form part of the backbone of our national strategy for healthy ageing, hence reducing disability that requires high dependency care.

Obviously, the brain is a vital organ. It is as delicate as firm jelly. That is why it is protected by the hard shell of the bony skull; a mixed blessing as it is superbly resistant to trauma, but so unyielding that any form of swelling of the brain can spell disaster. Without prompt medical and surgical relief, any form of brain swelling can be rapidly fatal.

Allow us to give a quick rundown of brain architecture and functions. The front part (behind the forehead) deals with emotions, feelings and smell. The back part is in charge of balance and vision. The sides govern movement, speech and sensation. The centre of the brain is related to movement and co-ordination. The base of the brain controls such vital functions as breathing and the heart-beat.

Like other bodily organs, the brain needs oxygen and sugars to survive and these are delivered to it by blood vessels. The brain’s ability to survive interruption of blood supply is very limited. Indeed, in minutes brain cells can suffer irreversible changes that lead to their permanent loss. The commonest form of stroke is caused by blockage of the nutrient arteries. Burst blood vessels can trigger a stroke too, but this is less common.

There are various signals that mark the onset of a stroke. The most common are walking difficulty, stumbling, sudden incoordination, visual blurring and loss, numbness and paralysis, drooping of the mouth, confusion and inability to articulate or understand words. Loss of consciousness and coma are also not infrequent. It is of vital importance that medical attention at the emergency department is sought without delay. Scans will usually confirm the diagnosis swiftly and targeted medical and interventional treatment instantly administered as time is of the essence.

Reassuringly the management of stroke has evolved positively over the past years. In Malta, we are blessed with a team of medical, radiographic and nursing specialists that deliver a service which is second to none. Aftercare includes medication, specialized nursing, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and psychological support which are all well in place. But treatment and aftercare aside, our Ministry’s vision is to work on prevention in order to achieve the target of longer, good quality, independent and active ageing. The risk factors leading to strokes are well known. We are going to concentrate on a few important ones. It goes without saying that common sense life-style changes such as weight management and smoking cessation, are pre-requisites even before any form of testing.

Our Say no 2 Stroke campaign has two main aims. It is primarily a pilot screening effort for persons aged 65 years and over. In minutes we assess the heartbeat, blood pressure, body mass index (BMI) and blood sugar. Secondly, it will be largely run by student volunteers in the medical, pharmacy and nursing streams. We hope that this will foster a platform wherein our budding professionals take part in social responsibility programmes. If we detect any abnormality, we refer the person to appropriate specialists. It does not take much to identify risk factors. The process is painless, swift and free. It can avoid debilitating disease and tragedy.

The campaign was launched on September 16-17, 2022 in Naxxar and Sliema. A total of 675 persons were screened, out of which 34 per cent (232 persons) were found to have some form of risk factor or a combination thereof. These persons with newly diagnosed abnormalities were referred on for further treatment.

The launch of Say no 2 stroke was a success. Undoubtedly it was a learning experience with regards to logistic matters. We are confident that its extension to the North, South and Gozo regions will reap similar and possibly better outcomes to benefit our ageing population.

Join us, this campaign can save your life! On October 28 and 29, we shall be in Gozo. Following, on November 4 and 5 the campaign will continue in the North of Malta and on November 11 and 12 in the South.