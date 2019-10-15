When people communicate, there is a lot more happening than the simple exchange of information. How does one convey an underlying meaning? How does one make sure the other person understands what they intended to say?

Claudia Borg from the Department of Artificial Intelligence at the University of Malta will help one understand how we process language and how artificial intelligence is trained to understand and use the nuances of human communication.

She will also show how intelligent software systems are learning how to deal with the Maltese language in particular.

Malta Café Scientifique can be found on Facebook and at www.mcs.org.mt/index.php/events/malta-cafe-scientifique.

The talk is being held tomorrow at Studio B, Spazju Kreattiv, at 7.30pm. Entrance is free. The event is supported by the STEAM project, Spazju Kreattiv, the University of Malta and the Malta Chamber of Scientists (of which the café forms part).