Violet Support Online (VSO) launched the ‘I am a Professional’ campaign back in October, an initiative aiming to promote and support both awareness and victims of gender-based violence within the workplace.

Violet Support Online is now being sustained by SOS Malta and is an integral part of the GBVSO project, funded by the European Union (EU) DG Justice Rights, Equality and Citizenship Programme. The GBVSO project is a partnership between the Solidarity and Overseas Service Malta (SOS Malta), Victim Support Malta (VSM), CORE platform, Commission on Gender Based Violence and Domestic Violence (CGBDV) and Advenio E-academy (AeA LTD).

The mission of Violet Support Online is to offer the first line of support and guidance to people that have been impacted by gender-based violence to help them to initiate a process of change within themselves. VSO provides an anonymous, safe space in which individuals can feel comfortable speaking about their experience. Violet is also an entry point service for victims, family or friends of victims and uses a victim-centred approach, recognising that everyone has a right to be protected from gender-based violence.

During the launch, VSM Director Krista Tabone said: “Through this campaign, we aim to tackle gender-based violence in the workplace and provide protection and support for the victims. It follows the premise that providing comprehensive support structures, increasing the capacity to respond, together with awareness-raising will contribute to ensuring that victims understand their situation, and feel empowered and supported to speak out.”

She added, “There is a lack of understanding from the victim themselves what their rights are and how they can tackle this situation, as well as a fear of reporting. We do not adhere to a one-size-fits all approach in which face-to-face services is the only means of support for individuals”.

If you need support or know someone who does, reach out to Violet Support Online on www.vso.org.mt. Here, you can find information about gender-based violence and access the anonymous live chat provided in both English and Maltese 24/7 or visit their Facebook www.facebook.com/violetsupportonline for more details.