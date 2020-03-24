Judoka Jeremy Saywell is hopeful the Olympic Games will only be postponed by a few months so that his training preparation is not completely disrupted.

Saywell, a 2019 GSSE silver medallist in Montenegro, has been harbouring hopes of a first-ever participation in the Games this year by either winning a direct place to the IJF ranking system or via the wildcard system that is managed by the Tripartite Commission.

However, there is a growing uncertainty on whether the 32nd Olympiad will be held as scheduled in Tokyo between July 24 and August 9 with the IOC admitting that it’s seriously considering postponing the Games.

Contacted by the Times of Malta, Saywell said that he remains upbeat that the Games could be held this year.

“It’s a difficult situation,” Saywell said. “As an athlete training for a chance to compete in the Olympics, I obviously wish that it takes place this year, as otherwise periodisation will be lost and it needs to be totally redone.

“My training schedule lasts for four years and if the Games are put back to next year, I would have to start my training programme from scratch.”

With all indoor venues closed down, Saywell had to transfer his training venue to his house’s living room and he has a special sparring partner in his wife Marcon, who has enjoyed a successful judo career during which she won several medals at GSSE level.

“The facilities are currently closed indefinitely for the safety of everyone involved,” Saywell said.

“As a result, the federation has kindly let me borrow a couple of mats and a few weights, which I have used to turn our living room into a mini-gym.

“Through the use of video-chat with my coach, Sensei Denis Braidotti, we have also managed to continue with home sessions, usually in the form of a 45-minute session of intense circuit training.

“These sessions are often followed by a few minutes of grip fighting with my wife Marcon, who is an Olympian herself.”

The qualification process in judo is rather complex as there are a total of 352 qualification places up for grabs in all categories both men and female.

“For each weight category, the top 18 judokas on the IJF rankings on May 31 will qualify directly to the Olympics for a total of 252 berths,” Saywell said.

“Another 100 athletes can qualify through continental qualification, wherein a maximum of one athlete per nation across all weight categories and genders will be chosen by the nation itself.

“My situation is a bit unsure at the moment as I have two ways to make it to the Games. One is through a qualification tournament. At the moment, there are two competitions left, but these have been temporarily postponed and it’s still not confirmed if they are going to be held.

“Then there is the hope of receiving a wild card through the Tripartite Commission.

“But all in all I have been pleased with how my career is heading. I am fighting in a heavier division, the 73kg class, and I have managed to amass the highest number of ranking points ever so it looks really promising.”