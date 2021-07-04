Artist and fashion designer Saz Mifsud is exhibiting her artistic creations, inspired by the Sicilian island of Panarea, in the courtyard of Palazzo de La Salle in Valletta, this week.

The exhibition showcases her new summer collection consisting of newly-launched linen silk kaftans and sarongs, as well as various silk scarves and shawls, hair accessories, tote bags with matching clutches and purses.

The show also oﬃcially launches Saz Mifsud’s new collection of colourful hats which are on display for the ﬁrst time ever.

Mifsud studied fashion design at Central Saint Martins in London and at the University for the Creative Arts in Kent, training specifically in creating designs for fabric printing. She also worked for the fashion house Peter Pilotto for a brief period.

She is now thrilled to be exhibiting her works at the Malta Society of Arts’ seat in Valletta.

“Our summer collection is out now and what better way to show it oﬀ than a week-long exhibit in Malta’s history-laden capital? It’s been a long time since we’ve had events or pop-ups, so it’s really exciting to be able to reconnect with our customers and show them our new range of fabrics and products in person,” she said.

Titled Panarea, this collection was inspired by the Sicilian island which forms part of the Aeolian islands off Sicily’s north-eastern coast.

“Panarea is a tiny island full of character: from charming, cobbled streets, to rows of sweet white houses adorned with bougainvillea and prickly pear trees. It is what you’d imagine a typical Sicilian island in a storybook to look like. Picturesque and serene. I felt inspired in this peaceful, cut-oﬀ place.”

Saz describes how she photographed everything she laid her eyes on when she visited the little island; and when she got back to the studio, she eagerly pulled out all the photos and slowly started to translate them into designs.

“The flora and colour scheme present on the island turned out to be the perfect combination for a summer collection and that’s how Panarea was born,” she noted.

MSA president Adrian Mamo commented: “Saz’s silk designs are a luxurious feast for the eyes and the skin. Here at MSA, we are delighted to be hosting such a colourful and refreshing event in our summery, light-flooded courtyard.”

Panarea by Saz Mifsud is open in the courtyard of Palazzo de La Salle, Valletta, until Saturday, July 10. Entrance is free subject to COVID-19 safety measures. Visitors can also purchase the creations on show. During certain opening times, one can take the opportunity to visit another exhibition – Rooftops by Thomas Scerri, this time at the Art Galleries of the MSA, situated on the first floor of Palazzo de La Salle. For more information and opening times, visit www.artsmalta.org/events or www.facebook.com/maltasocietyofarts.