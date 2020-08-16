A melange of cultures, colours and imagery make up Saz Mifsud’s latest collection of silk products. Entitled ‘Lion Girl’, the collection features new products namely a half-moon silk evening bag with beaded strap and silk tops.

The collection takes its name from the two sources of the designer’s inspiration: Malta and New York City. ‘Lion’ refers to the lions typically found on Maltese door knockers, while ‘Girl’ refers to Mifsud’s interpretation of a girl from one of Ernst Ludwig Kirchner’s paintings, whose works are on display in one the many museums the designer visited while in New York.

“To me, the name ‘Lion Girl’ symbolises a powerful femininity that emerges from both my designs and the women who wear them,” Mifsud says.

Whether it’s the pink and mustard or red, purple and turquoise hues of the stylish half-moon bag, offset by a sparkling beaded strap or the whimsical shades of the playful and frilly tops, the new Saz Mifsud collection revels in injecting fantasy into its wearer’s wardrobe.

In addition to its new items, the collection features trademark favourites that include the dreamily smooth silk scarves and shawls, the chic neckerchiefs and the pretty hair ties and headbands.

The Maltese natural landscape is a key theme in all of Mifsud’s collections.

“If you look carefully, you will see imagery of trees and freesias in my prints,” she points out.

However, one will also see man-made elements in the form of traditional Maltese door knockers. The fusion of these worlds has thus led to the creation of the dream-like prints.

Mifsud is a strong advocate for a fair work environment. All her products are created by craftspeople who focus on high-quality fabrics and beautiful sewing in fair and safe conditions.

The designer believes that a happy work environment is fundamental in creating a better fashion industry.

The collection is available online at www.sazmifsud.com.