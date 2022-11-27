Saz Mifsud’s latest collection of silk attire features dreamy hues in varied shades of claret and teal. The recently launched collection, named Scirocco, includes scarves, bags and hair accessories.

Speaking about the inspiration, Mifsud says: “This collection is a particularly special one because it takes me back home; where an archaeologist handed me a Maltese pottery fragment from 7,000 years ago.

“He showed me its wonderful textures under a microscope, formally referred to as fabrics. These fabrics are important to him, as they tell stories of the past, its people and their craft, helping him understand who they were and how they lived.”

The fabrics, in turn, took on a special meaning for Mifsud, which she has immortalised in her silk designs.

“I am inspired to bring these textures into the present and use the microscopic imagery as a starting point to create these designs,” Mifsud says.

The designer took the collection’s name from the warm Saharan wind that frequently drifts over the Mediterranean Sea. Just like the wind, Mifsud’s imagination took flight as she used the microscopic patterns to populate her collection.

A bag from the 'Scirocco' collection.

In her mind’s eye, she saw the tiny dust particles fly in the wind, hoping to be given new life as they were turned into clay and moulded into shape by a crafty potter.

In Mifsud’s words: “The silks they are printed on will outlive their maker, just like the pottery fragments before them did, connecting generations through time.”

To view and purchase the collection, visit 128, St Lucia Street, Valletta, or shop online at www.sazmifsud.com.