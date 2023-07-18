The highly-anticipated final race of the SeaJet Malta Sailing League took place outside the Grand Harbour, Malta towards the end of June.

Being the last race of the season, tensions ran high for two reasons.

Firstly, the late season conditions were expected to live up to their notorious unpredictable nature; and secondly, crews were vying for the double points which were to be earned in the final race.

With a growing fleet, seven SB20s lined up on a breezy Saturday morning, eager for three races in perfect sailing conditions.

The first race proved to be a remarkable display of skill, with Outlaw, who had been absent for much of the season, securing a memorable victory. Despite their absence, the crew performed flawlessly, as if they had been sailing together every weekend.

