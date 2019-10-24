A private home for the elderly in Santa Venera has taken drastic measures to segregate its residents after an outbreak of scabies.

At least six residents at Casa Francesco, a home for the elderly in St Joseph High Road, have contracted the skin infestation. The health authorities have been informed about the matter and treatment will begin on Thursday.

Sources said the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Section was called in and, with the help of experts from Sir Paul Boffa Hospital, confirmed that the residents had contracted scabies.

Scabies is caused by a mite called Sarcoptes Scabiei. It is highly contagious and is common worldwide among all races and social classes. The disease spreads from person to person usually by close skin-to-skin contact or shared clothing or bed linen.

The home’s manager, Simona Barariu, told Times of Malta when contacted on Wednesday that preventive measures had been taken and the residents who were diagnosed as having contracted scabies were not being allowed out of their rooms.

She said their relatives had been informed and told not to visit for the time being while other residents and staff were informed too.

She said that following contacts with the health authorities, the cream needed to treat scabies was procured and treatment for those who contracted the skin infestation and those who were in close contact with them was expected to start today. Members of staff will also receive preventive treatment.

Last year, scabies was reported at the Ħamrun primary school and, in April this year, the skin infestation attacked students at the Birżebbuġa primary school.

Signs and symptoms

Skin burrows, greyish-white, slightly elevated passageways where the mites lay their eggs and die. Common places are between the fingers and toes, palms and soles, wrists, armpits, skin around the navel, the male genital area and women’s nipples.

It has an incubation period of two to six weeks before itching occurs in a person not previously infected.

The condition is marked by intense itching. Scabies is not related to a lack of cleanliness or hygiene. Treatment involves using a liquid that kills the mites which are then removed in washing.