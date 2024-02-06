Photo of the rescue workers: Matthew Mirabelli

Updated 2.10pm

Scaffolding and the façade of a construction site crashed onto Triq Belvedere in Gżira on Tuesday afternoon.

The police confirmed that the collapse was reported at around 1.30pm.

It has not yet been confirmed whether anyone was injured.

Rescue workers were immediately on site searching for any injured people.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said on Facebook that according to initial reports, no one has been harmed.

The site soon after the crash.

A man who was walking in Triq Belvedere at the time of the collapse said he was roughly 10 metres away when the scaffolding surrounding the building gave way and the masonry of the facade followed swiftly, crashing into the balcony of the house across the street and spilling into the street below.

“I was listening to music on headphones but the sound the crash made was huge and there was dust billowing everywhere,” the Gżira resident, who asked not to be named said.

He added that he and another pedestrian who also witnessed the collapse were frozen in shock and consoled each other after potentially missing being seriously injured.

Video of the rescue workers: Matthew Mirabelli

“The worst thing is that it's almost not surprising that this happened because it seems to be happening everywhere,” the witness continued.

“This building has been in this state - just a façade holding on for dear life - for ages. It should be either demolished or preserved, but not left in this sorry state.”

He added that he was grateful it did not appear that anyone had been injured.

“It could have turned out much worse for me if I was just a couple of metres closer, or even worse - it could have happened later in the day when I take the same walk with my children,” he said.

The collapsed scaffolding and façade.

Photo of the rescue workers: Matthew Mirabelli

Photo of the rescue workers: Matthew Mirabelli

Photo of the rescue workers: Matthew Mirabelli

More to follow.