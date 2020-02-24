The 39th annual scale model exhibition of the Society for Scale Modellers – IPMS Malta – is currently being held at the Malta Maritime Museum on the Vittoriosa Waterfront.

Members of the society are exhibiting models of civil and military aircraft, cars, trucks and motorbikes, armoured vehicles and various classes of ships from different eras and in varied settings as well as a section dedicated to figurines.

Visitors will also be able to follow the process of model construction as members of the society will be working on models at purposely set up work-stations.

The exhibition is open today and tomorrow from 9am to 5pm at the Malta Maritime Museum on the Vittoriosa Waterfront. For more information, visit www.ipmsmalta.com or www.facebook.com/ipmsmalta.