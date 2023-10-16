An exhibition of scale models of airplanes, including combat aircraft of both World Wars to the present day, airlines, classic cars, ships, military vehicles and dioramas, civil and military motorcycles, science fiction models and paper models by the Gozo Scale Modellers Club is being held at Centru Sant’ Antnin at the Franciscan friars convent in Għajnsielem on October 28 and 29.

The Gozo Scale Modellers Club was founded in April 2009 to promote this hobby and offer help and support to its members, including female modellers.

The club’s first exhibition was held in 2009. This year is the 23rd edition.