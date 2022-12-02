An exhibition by the Gozo Scale Modellers Club was held recently at The Duke shopping mall, Victoria.

Visitors were able to admire models of combat aircraft from World War I to the present day – airlines, classic cars, ships, military busts and vehicles and dioramas, civil and military motorcycles, science fiction models of vehicles and figures from the Star Wars movies and paper models.

The club was established in April 2009 with the aim to raise public awareness on this hobby and provide help and support to its members.

In all, 14 club members, including two females, exhibited 120 models.