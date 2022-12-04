Lionel Scaloni said he was looking forward to taking on Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal in the World Cup quarter-finals after his Argentina side beat Australia 2-1 on Saturday.

Goals from Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez gave Argentina a winning cushion at the Ahmad bin Ali stadium in Qatar before an Enzo Fernandez own goal set up a frantic finish.

Argentina will face the Dutch in the last eight on Friday after the Netherlands beat the United States 3-1 earlier in the day.

It will give Scaloni, 44, the chance to come up against a coach he already idolised when he was still a player.

Click here for full story