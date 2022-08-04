The public has been advised against scam phone calls impersonating the police and Identity Malta officials.

Scammers are asking phone recipients for their personal information, such as e-id login details and bank card details.

In two separate posts on Thursday, the police and Identity Malta warned that the calls appear to be sourced from local phone numbers.

The scams are being made either through pre-recorded messages or regular phone calls.

Some calls claim that the potential victim’s e-id account has been hacked.

Other calls, claiming to be from the police, are alleging that the receiver is being linked to financial crimes.

Identity Malta said its agents do not call e-ID account holders and do not request their personal information or other login information.

Electronic scams have become more elaborate.

Phishing scams often lure victims by impersonating established institutions or companies, creating a false sense of trust.

A year ago, another scam came in the form of a pre-recorded call claiming to be from the police, saying that an arrest warrant has been issued in their name.

In August last year, messages in Maltese purporting to be from Law Enforcement System Agency, included a link claiming to include a court case involving the recipient.

In December, an SMS message pretending to be from Malta Post did the rounds, defrauding victims of more than €10,000 in total.