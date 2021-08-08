LESA, the local enforcement agency warned on Sunday about scam messages being sent as it urged the public to ignore such messages.

The message ‘reminds’ recipients that their case is being transferred to court on a particular day.

They are also being asked to 'adjust' their situation.

A spokesperson for the police said when contacted it is still too early to say how many reports had been received about the scam, if any. It seems that these scam messages had only started to be sent on Sunday morning and LESA had taken immediate action, he added.

This seems to be the latest in a spate of scams many are receiving.

On Friday, Times of Malta reported that scammers have advanced from fraudulent text messages in English to calls in fluent Maltese, with GO receiving reports of clients answering calls from someone posing as an Enemalta official.