French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet resigned on Tuesday following accusations of sexual and psychological harassment, bringing to an end more than a decade in charge.

The 81-year-old’s time at the helm had coincided with the revival of the French men’s national team as a force, with their victory at the 2018 World Cup followed by a run to last year’s final in Qatar, which they lost on penalties to Argentina.

But Le Graet’s resignation comes 13 days after the publication of a damning report into management practices at the Paris-based FFF which had been commissioned by the sports ministry.

