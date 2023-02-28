Noel Le Graet will continue to work for FIFA’s office in Paris despite standing down as French Football Federation president on Tuesday after months of allegations about his behaviour, federation members said.

Football’s world governing body did not confirm that 81-year-old Le Graet, who has faced allegations of sexual and psychological harassment, would continue to occupy a role which is already among his duties.

But several members of the FFF’s executive committee said after the meeting on Tuesday when Le Graet announced he was standing down from the federation after 11 years in charge that he would maintain his links with FIFA in the French capital.

