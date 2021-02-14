Lindex is opening its first store in Malta this spring.

The Swedish brand is one of Europe’s leading fashion companies, with 460 stores in 18 markets and sales online on a global scale.

Lindex offers inspiring and affordable fashion for the fashion-interested and fashion- conscious woman. The assortment includes several different concepts within women’s wear, kids’ wear, lingerie and cosmetics.

The brand is focused on sustainability and promises to make a difference for future generations by empowering women, respecting the planet and ensuring human rights. One hundred per cent of Lindex cotton comes from sustainable sources.

The store will be located in a shopping mall in St Julian’s with a sales area of close to 700 square metres. It will offer a modern shopping environment that will emphasise the brand’s Scandinavian heritage with the latestinterior design and a sustainable mindset.

The store will even have a recyclable box, whereby the customers will get rewarded for returning their ‘used’ Lindex garments.

“We are really looking forward to opening our first Lindex store in beautiful Malta and be able to offer our collections to the Maltese customer. With over 60 years’ experience, we will deliver affordable fashion with good quality and function in cooperation with John Manché and his team,” Johan Isacson, director of Lindex Franchise, said.

Last year, Lindex received two global awards, one of which was in the category ‘Rising Star’. The Rising Star nomination recognised Lindex for entrepreneurial spirit, achievements and long-term ambitions, and its international expansion programme.

The other award, for ‘Best Emerging Franchise 2020’, was handed over at the International Franchise Association’s (IFA) Annual Convention. Lindex received the prize for proven excellence within the field of international franchise.

This year, Lindex is sharing the top fourth place in a long- list of one hundred European fashion retailers for circulation within the fashion industry.

The launch in Malta is a continuation of the brand’s international expansion. Its opening is realised together with Unpaused Co. Ltd.

Manché, director of Unpaused, said: “We are very happy to open a store in Malta together with the strong fashion brand Lindex. The inspiring, affordable and more sustainable fashion feels right for the Maltese customer. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the new Lindex store.”