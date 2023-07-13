A scapular worn by Pope St John Paul II will go on display at the basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Valletta on Saturday during mass celebrating the crowning of the painting of Our Lady of Mount Carmel at 10am.

The scapular can be visited until 10pm on Sunday. The basilica will also be closed between noon and 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday, and will close for the night on Saturday at 10pm.

On Sunday, tmass of the feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel will be celebrated at 9.30am by the Provincial of the Order, Fr Joe Saliba, while Archbishop Charles Scicluna will say mass at 6pm.

The scapular will be carried in the procession of Our Lady of Mount Carmel on Sunday from 7 to 10pm.