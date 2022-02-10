Mika, the four-year-old white Chow Chow, that was reported missing, has been found.

In a Facebook post, uploaded at 5am, its owner Dylan Drago thanked those who spent time trying to locate Mika, saying the dog was found in good condition but very scared, strolling around Magħtab.

The family launched a public appeal for help offering a €1,500 reward and the dog's picture was shared over a thousand times on Facebook.

A primarily indoor pet, Mika’s family periodically let her out into the garden. On Sunday evening, when Drago’s father let the dog out before turning in for the night, he noticed that the latch to the gate had not been secured properly. But before he had time to act, Mika had slipped through the crack and disappeared into the darkness.

Mika has now been reunited with her family. Photo: Kurt Drago

After almost four days of searching, the family were beginning to fear the worst.

Vets also kept a lookout for female white Chow Chows at their clinics and Mika’s microchip number was registered as missing, in a bid to identify her.