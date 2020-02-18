The Ramblers’ Association is tomorrow organising a scenic three-hour-long, moderately hard hike of some three hours that starts near the Hunters’ Tower in Marsaxlokk at 2pm and follows the coast to St Peter’s Pool, and then heads inland through rural and cultural settings.

Everyone is invited to join but those accepting to participate accept responsibility for any loss, damage or injury they may incur during the walk. Participants may choose to stop walking at any stage they deem fit according to their ability.

For more information, visit www.ramblersmalta.org or www.facebook.com/ramblersmalta