In The Times of Malta (25/6) an article featured animal cruelty and disturbance to neighbours. It was alleged by the neighbours that they were having to endure dog barking and unpleasant smells and that the animals were being kept in a unsuitable environment. I can imagine how these pet-sitters claim that the animals they keep are healthy, both physically and psychologically.

How can a dog be content living in a yard, or indoors? A dog wants to run, play and be caressed lovingly. No matter how clean the area, there is no disinfectant strong enough to fend off foul smells.

More often than not, a dog will urinate in the same place as dogs have a most remarkable sense of smell. A dog’s sense of smell is about a million times more sensitive than that of a human. It has 40 times the number of brain cells involved in scent recognition.