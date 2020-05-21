Demis Scerri has announced that he is no longer the coach of Tarxien Rainbows.

Scerri had taken the role of head coach at Tarxien Rainbows last November when he replaced Marko Glumac.

Since taking charge of the team, Scerri had a very tough job on his hands to try and salvage Tarxien’s top-flight status after they experienced a disastrous start to the season which saw the team suffer ten successive defeats.

Under his helm, Tarxien showed signs of improvement but they still lacked the quality and results that would have enabled them to survive and in fact last March they were condemned to relegation to Division One football.

“As from 19/05/20 I am no longer Tarxien Rainbows FC senior head team coach,” Scerri wrote on his facebook page.

“It has been a very difficult season for all of us. I took the team in mid-Nov ’19. My boys did their best considering all the circumstances which we had to face.

“I have to thank Hubert Zammit , the clubs’ secretary and also the main pillar of Tarxien FC, Neil Portelli, Mario Muscat, Kevin Kirby and Keith Darmanin, all committee members, the clubs’ president Mr Cassar, Rennie Zerafa for his help and also the king of Tarxien, our kit manager il- Lonzu.

“Thanks goes also to my coaching staff namely goalkeepers coach David Farrugia and my right hand man, Justin Pace... such a dedicated young man full of energy, respect and football knowhow.

“In particular I have to thank the teams’ captain, Matthew Tabone ... what a man! He is an example to all the players out there. Miss you all and wish Tarxien Rainbows FC all the very best. The future is uncertain... waiting for new offers. Time will tell.”