Jacques Scerri has announced that he has decided to step down as coach of Balzan.

Scerri took this decision following Balzan’s disappointing defeat in the FA Trophy last weekend when they were knocked out by Division One side Pietà Hotspurs.

“My journey as coach of Balzan F.C. has come to an end. It is not a decision I have taken lightly but I believe it is the time to take this step,” Scerri wrote on his facebook page.

“It has been a year full of emotions, of great moments and some other more bitter ones. During this time I have always endeavored against many obstacles with great passion, loyalty, commitment and effort.

“For sure the memories of lifting the FA Trophy last season against all odds- the first major trophy for the club, will remain enshrined in my memory for a lifetime.

I would like to thank all the people I have worked with at the Club and the supporters. Of course, I want to thank all the players throughout this past year for always showing me great respect and also for their efforts – they have become part of my family and thanks to whom we wrote such an important chapter for the club.

Last but not least, I would like to thank the president. Anton Tagliaferro and Sporting Director Vladimir Simovic for the opportunity to guide the team and for their confidence and support.”

Scerri had been at the helm at Balzan for 15 months after he had replaced Marko Simovic.

During his rein, Scerri has managed to help Balzan win their first ever major domestic honour when they defeated Valletta in the FA Trophy final last May.