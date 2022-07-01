The Environment and Planning Review Tribunal has confirmed the Planning Authority’s decision to schedule Balluta Valley with varying levels of protection including a buffer zone to safeguard its overall integrity.

In a statement, the PA said this confirmed its decision to schedule the valley in November 2011. It said the Balluta Valley serves as a green lung for the Sliema and St Julian’s areas, which are both densely populated.

The scheduling will continue to maintain the valley's full protection status as an area of ecological importance (AEI).

Following an appeal against the protection status granted to the area adjacent to the valley, the tribunal confirmed that the decision taken by the Planning Authority to protect the overall integrity of the valley through its scheduling and with various levels of protection including a buffer zone, should be maintained.

The valley is small with relatively steep sides. Its central part and some of the sides support large amounts of vegetation, while a substantial part of the northern part is characterised by exposed land with a number of associated flowers. The valley is located in an urbanised area of ​​substantial size with great development pressures.

Collectively, the scheduled valley system, including the northern side of the valley, spans just over 46,000 square metres, with a perimeter of about 1,200 metres.

During the appeal proceedings, the PA stressed that the purpose of the scheduling was to protect the valley as a component of the nation’s natural heritage and to act as a development control mechanism.

Scheduling is a nationwide statement that seeks to control direct anthropogenic influences in the form of developmental pressures through criteria defining the scope and type of development that may be permitted, the PA said.