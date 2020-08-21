An environmental NGO has slammed the recent scheduling of Villa Barbaro - probably the oldest palazzo in the south - as "deceitful".

The extension of the buffer zone around the villa was announced with "much fanfare", however, the "supposedly" protective buffer zone allows buildings across it to rise to 15.4metres, the equivalent of five storeys, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar said on Friday.

"This is the result of the dishonest machinations of the Development Control Design Policy Guidance of 2015, which sets the 'official' height of three storeys at 15.4 metres, or five metres per storey plus 'opramorta', when the real height per storey is 2.75 metres. This was done to allow developers to fit five storeys into a three-storey permit," FAA said in a statement.

It believes that far from being a buffer, this would destroy the context of Grade 1 Villa Barbaro, which only rises to two storeys.



FAA said that the approved height went against the PA's own commissioned report that recommended only two storeys, and also ignored its own "much-trumpeted" guidelines that 'require the highest in-depth analysis of their setting, its value and any potential adverse impacts on it from development proposals'.



The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage had already called for refusal of a pending five storey application opposite, as the proposed height would negatively impact Villa Barbaro’s setting, the FAA added.

"Far from protecting the context of Villa Barbaro, it actually encourages the destruction of that context, with five storey blocks dwarfing the house and gardens, and casting a deep shadow of shame on the authorities responsible for the protection of our national heritage," FAA said.