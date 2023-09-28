Scottie Scheffler will start the USA’s bid to end a 30-year wait for Ryder Cup victory on European soil when he lines up with Sam Burns in the first foursomes match against Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.

World number one Scheffler, who won this year’s Players Championship, will take part in his second Ryder Cup which starts in Rome early on Friday morning.

The Americans last won the Ryder Cup in Europe in 1993 but are currently holders thanks to a crushing 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits two years ago.

“We’re very confident in putting Scottie and Sam out. You’ve got some experience in there, and you’ve got some chemistry in there as well,” USA captain Zach Johnson told reporters.

“Those guys want to get after it, and I’m confident that they can do that.”

