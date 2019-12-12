Justice Minister Owen Bonnici has confirmed the prime minister's former chief of staff Keith Schembri was at all the briefings he attended about the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Dr Bonnici said he would feel "betrayed" if allegations made in court on Wednesday were proven that Mr Schembri leaked information from these breifings to chief suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Lead Inspector Keith Arnaud testified that in 2018 Keith Schembri had attended a meeting with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and ‘Owen’ at Castille about the murder and that Fenech told Theuma what happened during it.

Dr Bonnici confirmed on Thursday that he was the ‘Owen’ who attended that meeting and that Mr Schembri was present at all the meetings he had attended regarding the murder.

When probed about how many meetings these numbered, he said that he couldn't “recall offhand” but they were “very few”.

“The meetings I participated in were very few and in the meetings I participated in Keith Schembri was always present.”

Dr Bonnici also claimed that Keith Schembri’s name had never surfaced in the investigation up until the time Melvin Theuma was granted the pardon.

“I only learned about Keith Schembri being mentioned as an ancillary to all that is happening after the pardon was granted to the middleman. That was the first time I ever heard Keith Schembri being mentioned in the circumstances of this case.”

Regarding how he felt about the allegations that Mr Fenech knew what was discussed during one of the meetings, Dr Bonnici said: “How should I answer this question? If that is true I feel betrayed.”