After a distinguished career as a player and a brief spell as a coach, Andre Schembri is now writing a new chapter in his football career as the Football Director of Apollon Limassol.

Schembri, former Malta international with 94 caps, was handed this role back in June as the club president is striving to take this club to the next level.

After hanging up his boots last season, Schembri had immediately started to study for a career in football management, and afterwards he was recruited by Apollon to serve as a youth coach.