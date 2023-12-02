With the popularity of Maltese boxing going from strength to strength, it comes as no surprise that we will see another sell-out crowd at St Julian’s Bay Arena on Saturday.

In an event co-promoted by Stephen Vaughan Jr and Demis Tonna, the card will feature Christian ‘Coqqos’ Schembri against Elton Azzopardi – the eagerly anticipated rematch for the vacant Maltese Middleweight title.

The pair first locked horns back in February of this year, which resulted in a disputed draw.

The three judges at ringside scored the bout 96-95 in favour of Schembri; 97-94 in favour of Azzopardi; and the third judge scored 95-95 even. Unsurprisingly, both boxers felt they had done enough to edge it in their favour.

Since that night, Schembri went on to record another victory in July, while Azzopardi has had less success racking up another draw and one defeat.

