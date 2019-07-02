Andre Schembri will continue his career in India after he agreed to join Chennaiyin FC.

The former Malta international, who last season was on the books of Apollon Limassol, have been looking at different options to spend his final years of his playing career after he decided to part ways with the Cypriot side.

Speculation was rife in the last few weeks that Schembri could be about to return to Maltese football but the veteran striker had always maintained that he wanted to continue his career in a foreign championship.

On Tuesday, Schembri announced his next destination when, to the surprise of many, he announced that he will be plying his trade in the Indian Super League.

He is the first Maltese player to pursue his career on the Indian continent.

“Many have been asking, but I’ve finally made my decision,” Schembri said on his facebook page.

“This season, I’ll be flying all the way to India to play for Chennaiyin FC.

“The club won the Indian Super League twice in the past four seasons and has the ambition to win more titles this season.

“I am excited for this life changing experience and can’t wait to join the team.”

Chennaiyin FC have been founded in 2014 and since then they have managed to win twice the Indian championship.

Schembri will be working under the stewardship of John Gregory, the former manager of English Premier League side Aston Villa.

Gregory had succeeded Marco Materazzi who had led the team between 2014 and 2016.