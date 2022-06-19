The upcoming 2022-23 season will bring a new challenge for Andre Schembri after the former Malta international was handed the reins of the second team of Apollon Limassol.

Schembri, who is in process of getting his UEFA ‘A’ coaching license, served as a technical director at Apollon Limassol last season in what has been a memorable campaign for the club.

In fact, Apollon Limassol managed to win just their fourth domestic championship – their first since the 2005-06 season.

As a result, Apollon Limassol will be representing Cyprus in the UEFA Champions League when they launch their European journey in the third qualifying round.

