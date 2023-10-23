Karl Luke Schembri was the protagonist for ŻRQ Bormla as he netted four goals to help his team clinch a point against champions Luxol following a 4-4 draw.

It was an intense match with Luxol always enjoying the lead but ZRQ Bormla showed great character to pull themselves back into the match even when trailing 3-1.

Andre Ciancio and Mark Zammit scored twice each for Luxol.

Ta’ Xbiex Futsal beat the Malta under 18 selection 6-3 in a very entertaining encounter.

Stefi Cale and Redeemer Borg scored two goals each with Liam Caruana and Kurt Bartolo adding the other goals for their team.

