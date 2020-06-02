Andre Schembri has announced that he will pursue his coaching career in Cyprus where has reached an agreement to take over as U-15 coach of Apollon Limassol.

The former Malta international announced his retirement as a football player last month after helping Indian side Chennaiyin to reach the final of the Indian Super League.

After hanging up his boots, Schembri made it clear that he was interested in pursuing a coaching career at youth level and was keen to acquire the coaching badgets.

On Tuesday, Schembri announced that he has agreed to return to his former club Apollon Limassol where he will take charge of their U-15 side.

“Glad to be back to the city that adopted me & my family,” Schembri wrote on his facebook account.

“Coaching has always been my natural next step in football, and I am delighted to have earned this chance. I've travelled, played, studied, and read too many exams, but very little of my past counts at the start of this new path.

“I am eager to get my hands dirty and build my coaching career from the ground up.

“Thank you Apollon FC, I am back.”