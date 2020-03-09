Former Malta international striker Andre Schembri announced his decision to retire after Saturday’s Indian Super League final against ATK FC.

“After thirteen years dedicated to professional football, I feel it is the right time to announce my retirement and focus on other aspects of the game,” Schembri said.

“I am proud to have had such a fantastic journey across Europe and Asia. It is not easy to leave such a small island like Malta to try and break through professional football oversees. That is why I’ll be forever thankful to the backroom staff, team-mates, coaches, and all the teams I’ve played with for the faith they have shown in me.

“My immense gratitude goes to my family, my parents, and my closest friends for their continued encouragement and commitment to seeing me succeed, wherever the ball led me.”

The 33-year-old, who started his career at Hibernians before moving to Marsaxlokk has enjoyed a fine career away from Maltese football after spells in several European countries.

After leaving Marsaxlokk, Schembri had spells at German clubs Eintracht Braunschweig and Carl Zeiss Jena before heading to Austria to play for Austria Karnten.

In 2010 he joined Hungarian giants Ferencvaros, where he scored 16 goals in 36 appearances before moving to Greece side Panionios.

His best spell was in Cyprus where he played for Omonia, collecting 58 appearances and netting 23 goals between 2012 and 2014 before returning for a second spell a few months later after an unsuccessful spell with FSV Frankfurt.

In 2016, Schembri joined Portuguese giants Boavista before he returned to Cyprus to join Apollon.

With the Limassol-based club Schembri also had the opportunity of playing in UEFA Europa League.

After leaving, Limassol he opted to continue his career in India with Chennaiyin which saw him make 15 appearances and netting five goals to help his team reach the Indian Super League final.