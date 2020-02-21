Andre Schembri's Chennaiyin FC side will be one of the four teams to challenge for the Indian Super League come the play-offs after sealing their post-season berth with a 1-0 win away at Mumbai FC, on Friday.

The former Malta international was due to start for Chennaiyin, led by former Premier League coach Owen Coyle, against Mumbai but was forced to sit out in a precautionary measure.

Chennaiyin's goal came through skipper Lucian Goian as they will now face one between Goa and ATK in the semi-finals.

Schembri's side will wrap up the regular season with an away game at NorthEast United, next Tuesday.

Last week, Schembri was one of the scorers as Chennaiyin had eased past ATK 3-1.