Andre Schembri's Chennaiyin FC side will be one of the four teams to challenge for the Indian Super League come the play-offs after sealing their post-season berth with a 1-0 win away at Mumbai FC, on Friday.
WE ARE INTO THE SEMIS 💙#MCFCCFC #AattamReloaded pic.twitter.com/WX3cSiA8sX— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) February 21, 2020
The former Malta international was due to start for Chennaiyin, led by former Premier League coach Owen Coyle, against Mumbai but was forced to sit out in a precautionary measure.
Chennaiyin's goal came through skipper Lucian Goian as they will now face one between Goa and ATK in the semi-finals.
Schembri's side will wrap up the regular season with an away game at NorthEast United, next Tuesday.
Last week, Schembri was one of the scorers as Chennaiyin had eased past ATK 3-1.