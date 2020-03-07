Andre Schembri is set for a memorable finale to his first season in Indian football as his Chennaiyin side saw off Goa in a thrilling play-offs semi-final series to book their place into the final of the Super League.

Leading 4-1 after a commanding first-leg showing last week, Chennaiyin looked a good bet to reach the final. However, Goa put on a battling performance which saw them grab a 4-2 victory which, however, was not enough to upset their rivals as it was Chennaiyin who progressed 6-5 on aggregate.

Chennaiyin will face either Bengaluru or ATK in the final that will be played on March 14, at the Fatorda Stadium in Marago. Bengaluru lead ATK 1-0 after the first 90 minutes.

The winner of the Indian Super League play-offs will be involved in the qualifying round of the 2021 AFC Cup, which is equivalent to the UEFA Europa League competition.

Andre Schembri was named in Chennaiyin’s starting formation but it looked as though the visitors were set for a difficult afternoon when Goa took an early two-goal lead through a Lucian Goian own goal after 10 minutes play before Mourtada Fall made it 2-0 on 21 minutes.

But Chennaiyin fought back strongly and managed to level matters with two goals in the space of seven second half minutes through Lallianzuala Chhangte (52) and Nerijus Valskis (59) that seemed to kill off the tie.

Schembri was replaced after an hour as Chennaiyin coach Owen Coyle looked to bolster his team’s defensive line.

But Goa kept battling and two goas from Edu Bedia (81) and Fall (83) reignited their hopes of qualification.

However, Chennaiyin held on to secure their place in the final.