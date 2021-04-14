A scheme aimed to help local filmmakers grow further in the industry - Screen Malta 2021 - has been launched through the Malta Film Commission and the Tourism Ministry.

The scheme sets to create new financing methods for local productions and comes with an annual budget of €600,000.

The commission explained that the fund will consider projects which can boost various economic aspects while providing direct support to the industry, with the aim of promoting investment by local filmmakers.

This initiative is open to the production of films as well as television productions, including drama and documentaries.

It will support local filmmakers write, develop, and produce works to boost and encourage employment in the sector.

More than 40 filmmakers benefited from €1,400,000 from the scheme in the past three years.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said the film industry in Malta is continuously strengthening and is one of the most resilient sectors in Malta.

The government’s commitment remained to attract new people to the industry for the creation of a world-class film industry.

Screen Malta Applications are open until end of June and can be accessed here.