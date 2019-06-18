“No business is too small to be at risk of a cybersecurity attack,” said Hugh Arrigo, vice president of the Malta Chamber as he welcomed guests to the Exchange Buildings for the launch of the B Secure Scheme last week.

“The B Secure Scheme, will provide private industry with the necessary assistance to leverage its cybersecurity posture.”

In his address, Mr Arrigo noted how each year global media were reporting increases in cyberattacks around the world, and how Maltese companies were not immune to these hacks.

As an example, 2018 saw a new wave of highly-targeted social engineering attacks using social networks to gather information about a person’s co-workers, before sending e-mails to them impersonating their colleague.

“The employee genuinely thinking it is their colleague would open a single malicious attachment, or click one infected link, and the company’s entire cybersecurity posture is put at risk,” Mr Arrigo said.

The Malta Chamber vice president remarked that regular updating of software, together with training of employees, were among the many effective ways of preventing cyberattacks that in turn generated cyber security awareness.

“The Chamber has welcomed the National Cyber Security Awareness and Education Campaign and it has also collaborated with MITA in conducting a survey among Maltese businesses. Furthermore, a focus group session between 11 SME business owners was held at the Chamber to elicit and assess the level of cyber security awareness among SMEs in Malta,” he noted.

The B Secure Scheme was launched at the Malta Chamber by the Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services, Digital Economy and Innovation, Silvio Schembri, in the presence of Tony Sultana from MITA and Bertil Brendeke from Acronis.

Through this scheme, private sector organisations can benefit from cybersecurity risk assessment and consultancy services, together with cybersecurity training sessions that will enhance the capabilities of the technical workforce and also raise awareness among business executives.