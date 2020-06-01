Two new schemes were announced Monday to encourage investors to set up back-office operations in Gozo and to relocate part or all of their operations to the island.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said the Gozo Back Office Scheme will give companies up to €35,000 annually in partial reimbursement of salaries when they set up back-office operations in Gozo.

Salaries will be reimbursed for a maximum of €8,700 per employee for three years.

For companies to benefit, the employees must be only in Gozo and they must have a work contract of at least three years.

The first reimbursement will be given after a year of operations. Companies may apply up to the end of this year. Eligible companies must not have started operations before the beginning of this year. Employees who were engaged before the beginning of this year will be eligible as long as they would not have previously been working in Gozo.

Camilleri said the Gozo Business Relocation Scheme will assist companies which relocate all or part of their operations to Gozo. It covers relocation from Malta and from abroad.

The companies will be assisted through reimbursement of part of the workers' salaries up to €3,730 per worker and assistance for relocation up to €1,000 per employee up to a maximum of €40,000. The employees must be resident in Gozo and have a minimum three-year contract.