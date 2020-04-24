Up to €3.5 million in cash grants will be made available to commuters seeking to make more sustainable transport choices.

Transport Minister Ian Borg launched four new schemes on Friday, in a press statement that was streamed on the government's Facebook account.

The schemes were drafted to encourage the use of more efficient and less polluting personal vehicles. They will apply to anyone who has bought an eligible vehicle from January 1 of this year, Borg said.

Car owners who make the switch to a less polluting car and scrap their old one can receive a grant of up to €900, up to a total of €1.8 million set aside for the scheme.

Commuters who choose to make the switch to an electric vehicle can benefit from a grant ranging between €400 to €7,000 when purchasing a new electric car, pedelec or bike.

Drivers who would like to refit their cars to run on autogas or LPG fuel will receive a grant of up to €200.

Private transport companies who want to modify vehicles to accommodate wheelchair users can apply for a grant of up to €10,000 per vehicle.

RELATED STORIES Budget 2020: Cheaper electricity for electric car owners

The minister said that public transport remained a pillar in not only serving the community but also tackling important issues like pollution.

"These measures alone are not enough. We won't be reaching all the objectives and vision that the government has for the transport sector but they will help," Borg said.