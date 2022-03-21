Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick will miss the World Cup playoff game in Sweden on March 24 over a calf injury, the Czech national team said in a statement on Monday.

The high-scoring 26-year-old Leverkusen forward has been grappling with a torn calf muscle since late February.

“He started training a week ago, but he will only resume full training with the team now. It’s a big loss for us,” said national team coach Jaroslav Silhavy.

The winner of the game played in Solna will next face Poland, who were given a bye for this playoff.

