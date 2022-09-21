French electrical equipment maker Schneider Electric announced on Wednesday it would take full control of British software firm Aveva in a deal valuing the company at £10.15 billion (€11.5 billion).

Schneider Electric, which has held a 60 per cent stake in Aveva since 2017, said in a statement that it is offering £31 per share for the London-listed firm.

The French firm said it was making a "a unique proposal to combine energy data, industrial processes and software to serve customers of Schneider Electric and Aveva".

Schneider Electric said Aveva would remain a separate legal entity with its own board of directors.