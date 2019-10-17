For the second consecutive year, Malta will host one of the biggest sporting events, if not the biggest, for 2019.

An impressive team of world class international triathletes will be participating in the Malta round of the new season of Super League Triathlon, which is being organised this weekend.

Super League CEO Michael Dhulst thanked those present for the hospitality shown to the entire team.

“We’re very excited to be back in Malta and to be building on the success of last year’s race,” he told the media.

“This year we have grown both the international and local impact of the event with a stronger community outreach program and collaborations with entities such as Sports Malta. And we’re also excited about the youth and junior athletes who will be travelling to Malta to participate alongside the best triathletes in the world.”

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi talked up the importance of Super League to Malta’s sports industry.

“Introduced to Malta last year, Super League Triathlon is another important addition to the Visit Malta events calendar attracting hundreds of athletes and spectators from all over the world,” Dr Mizzi said.

“Such events are important to enhance sports tourism in Malta whilst acting as a marketing platform to showcase Malta’s most cultural cities and surroundings to thousands of viewers from all over the globe.”

Clifton Grima, Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Sport and Voluntary Organisations, said that the government is committed to host world class events such as the Super League Triathlon.

“It’s our intention to ensure that sport headlines in our society not only through popularisation but through the National Strategy for Sport aimed at identifying and nurturing our own future champions.

“Malta has the ideal ecosystem to host such high-level events, including high-quality sport facilities, a good standard of accommodation, good weather all year round and a fantastic atmosphere.

“I’m confident that with the necessary resources we can fulfil our ambition and help our youngsters succeed in sport at international level,” concluded Clifton Grima

With the broadcasting numbers now reaching 1.6 billion households and anticipating over 50 million impressions on social media, the Super League team hopes to have a deeper impact on the community.

This discipline is among the most popular sports in the world and Malta’s unique scenery and historic three cities, which is where the race will take place, will complement the challenges and excitement this event offers.

Two of last season’s podium-regulars, Richard Murray and Henri Schoeman, are back to fitness and ready to shake things up for Super League Malta 2019.

The South African duo was forced to sit out of the 2019/20 Championship Series opener at RBC Super League Jersey, which gave Vincent Luis the upper hand to defend his title, thanks to securing the weekend win.

Last month saw Simon Henseleit win his Junior race and therefore was given the opportunity to compete in the Pro Semi-Final in St Helier later that day. To much surprise, the young German athlete qualified for the Day 2 Final but did not race.

Wanting another shot on the world-stage, Henseleit is back in Malta as part of the Pro field, looking for another shot in the final.

The women’s race looks to be just as tense as the men’s, with Katie Zaferes and Cassandre Beaugrand ready to resume their first-place battle next weekend.

Beaugrand produced a stunning display to inflict a rare defeat on Zaferes in Jersey, taking full advantage of the weather-affected course with high winds, leading to the cancellation of the bike leg in the final.

The likes of Rachel Klamer, Summer Rappaport and Taylor Spivey are looking to disrupt the status quo in Malta.

Shaun Galea has been awarded a wild card entry for the Super League Malta leg. Photo: ETU Media

Galea earns wild card

Malta will have its own representative in this weekend’s Super League as Shaun Galea was handed a wild card by the organisers.

Galea will now be on the starting list for Saturday’s shortened Enduro race.

This race will consist of 300 metres swim, 4km bike ride and 1.6km run.

Galea is passing through a rich vein of form and earlier this month he was crowned as the national champion in Sprint Triathlon after winning the race in a new record.

“This is a dream come true for me,” Galea told the Times of Malta.

“Last year, I was among the spectators who were watching Super League in Malta for the first time and it was an overwhelming experience to see so many world class athletes competing here.

“Now, to be given the opportunity to race against these top triathletes is a source of great motivation for me and I hope it will inspire other Maltese athletes to work even harder as how I was given the chance to compete in such event, they too can have this opportunity if they continue to train seriously.”

Programme

Saturday

8am Junior Girls Enduro Race

9am Junior Boys Enduro Race

10am Youth Girls Enduro Race

11am Youth Boys Enduro Race

12pm Corporate Team Enduro

2pm Shortened Enduro Women’s semi-final 1

3pm Shortened Enduro Women’s semi-final 2

4pm Shortened Enduro Men’s SF 1

5pm Shortened Enduro Men’s SF 2

Sunday

8am Age Group Aquathlon

9.30am Kids Aquathlon

12pm Nike Pink Run

2.30pm Women’s Championship Equalizer race

4pm Men’s Championship Equalizer