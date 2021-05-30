Malta Trust Foundation offering three fully funded scholarships at the LUISS University in Rome

The Malta Trust Foundation, chaired by President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, is once again making higher education more accessible to disadvantaged young people through Enhance, a project that offers different scholarship opportunities to young people coming from a disadvantaged background.

Enhance is one of the 12 projects being led by The Malta Trust Foundation. TMTF is making accessible fully-funded scholarships at the renowned LUISS University in Rome. This scholarship aims to support individuals holding refugee status and people holding subsidiary protection, as well as disadvantaged young people from Malta and Gozo. This is made possible thanks to the ongoing collaboration between The Malta Trust Foundation, Fondazione Terzo Pilastro-Internazionale and LUISS University, Rome.

Three different scholarships are being made available for the 2021/2022 academic year: bachelor’s degree programmes in economics and business; bache­lor’s degree programmes in politics: philosophy and economics; and bachelor’s degree programmes in management and computer science.

These studies will be delivered in English and they are open to either refugees or people with subsidiary protection, refugees or other disadvantaged students residing in Malta and Gozo.

The scholarship awarded to the three selected candidates will cover tuition fees, teaching materials, travel costs and board and lodging in Rome to cover three academic years.

Interested candidates must fill out the application form online by Thursday, June 3.

The vision of The Malta Trust Foundation is to establish long-term commitments and collaborations with certified academic entities, in order to sustain and support the development and growth of disadvantaged individuals and all relevant NGOs, which are supporting the well-being of the Maltese community at large.

During the past years, TMTF already funded this scholarship to three local students.

Commenting on this positive initiative, Coleiro Preca outlined the role of this organisation in the Maltese society as a vital one in order to “invest in children and young people to better their life prospects”.

“Thanks to Progetto Mediterraneo, we have already managed to support three young people through an amazing educational experience, and we are pleased that we can now offer a similar experience to three other young people living in Malta. It is truly a unique experience to be a student at LUISS University in Rome, not only because it is an excellent educational institution, but also because it provides an extraordinary multicultural experience.”

TMTF is currently working on securing sponsorships and collaborations with various stakeholders to build its capa­city at steering committee level.

For more information, contact the Malta Trust Foundation via e-mail on info@maltatrustfoundation.org.