Fifteen scholarships are being offered for the newly-launched Master of Arts in Heritage Interpretation at the Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS).

The course offers tailor-made learning for those who already work within the culture and heritage tourism industry and to those who aspire to specialise in the interpretation of specific sites and artifacts.

ITS CEO Pierre Fenech said the institution was aiming to increase the amount of tourist guides while offering a progression route for those currently working to receive Level 7 certification.

Announcing the scholarship scheme on Saturday, tourism minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said the programme would support the profession while supporting further specialisation.

"Through this golden opportunity, current tourist guides will not only pursue their career personally but the knowledge and skills they achieve will be beneficial for the tourism industry in general," the minister said.