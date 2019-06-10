Students interested in studying ethics or theology at university can now apply for scholarships being offered by the Foundation for Theological Studies of the Archdiocese of Malta.
Ten bursaries worth €2,000 each are available for students applying to enroll in one of the following courses during the 2019-20 academic year:
• Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Theology (part-time)
• Master of Arts in Bioethics
• Master of Arts in Business Ethics
• Master of Arts in Environmental Ethics
• Master of Arts in Theology
• Master of Arts in Religious Studies
The aim of the scheme is to empower laypeople to be actively involved within the Church and in society, the Church said in a statement announcing the scholarships.
Applicants have until September 16 to apply. For more details, visit
www.um.edu.mt/theology/bursaries
